Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - Zelenskyy

Russia struck airports in Kyiv and Boryspil overnight. This was obviously a reaction to discussions and preparations for the possibility of American envoys flying to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on September 5, UNN reports.

There were also demonstrative Russian strikes on our airports overnight—in Kyiv and Boryspil. They were deliberate, for the first time in a long while. Obviously, Russia’s strikes on the airports are a reaction to discussions and preparations for the possibility of the American side using an aircraft to arrive in Ukraine and land at Kyiv Airport or Boryspil Airport. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated:

Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" in response to American diplomacy. We have recorded this Russian step and will accordingly adjust our operation regarding Russian airspace next week, as it has become dangerous due to the presence of drones and missiles in the sky. Of course, there are no threats to diplomacy from our side, and there will be none.

"Ukraine is interested in bringing peace closer. Russia will be held accountable for what it does. Thank you to everyone who helps our state and the Ukrainian people!" Zelenskyy stressed.

Which regions were also hit

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy attacked at least six regions.

"This night, in Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians struck a civilian enterprise. They killed four people, and five more were injured. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged in many regions—in Kherson, Boryspil, and the Kharkiv region. In Sumy and Mykolaiv, drones struck shopping centers," Zelenskyy said.

We would add that, as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported, the death toll from the Russian strike on Kamianske had risen to five—the body of the deceased was retrieved from the rubble on the morning of September 5.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine on the morning of September 5. Enemy attacks were recorded in Zaporizhzhia (a parking lot), Poltava (warehouses), Pavlohrad (trucks), the Dnipro district (a service station; one person was reported killed and five injured), Kherson (two people killed), and in Bezruky and Slatyne in the Kharkiv region (three people were injured).