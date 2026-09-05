"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week

After Russian strikes on the airports of Kyiv and Boryspil amid discussions of a possible visit by U.S. representatives to Ukraine by plane, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an adjustment to the operation concerning Russian airspace next week. At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that there are and will be no threats to diplomacy from our side, UNN writes.

Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" in response to American diplomacy. We recorded this Russian move and next week will accordingly adjust our operation concerning Russian airspace, which has become dangerous due to the presence of drones and missiles in the sky. Of course, there are and will be no threats to diplomacy from our side - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

What happened earlier

This happened after, the previous day, September 4, the President proposed an air truce amid the expected visits of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow on September 5 and Kyiv on September 6.

But Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine during the night of September 5, including with ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

In comments to the media, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the government's Center for Strategic Communications, noted that a ceasefire cannot be unilateral or asymmetrical, and that the tasks of the defensive operation are currently being carried out in full.