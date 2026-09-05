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Mahuchikh finished second in the Diamond League final in Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 1.99 m and finished second in the Diamond League final. Eleanor Patterson won with a result of 2.01 m.

Mahuchikh finished second in the Diamond League final in Brussels

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, with a jump of 1.99 m, took second place in the "Diamond League" final, which is being held in Brussels on September 4–5. This was reported by UNN , citing a statement from the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.

Details

It is noted that Mahuchikh and Australian Eleanor Patterson began the competition at a height of 1.92 m. Both cleared it, as well as 1.95 m, on their first attempts. They then also cleared 1.97 and 1.99, but Mahuchikh cleared them on her second attempts and was behind Patterson on this count.

The battle for victory unfolded at a height of 2.01 m. Unfortunately, Yaroslava was unable to clear it that evening. She finished second. Patterson cleared it on her third attempt and won the diamond. After that, the Australian also attempted to match the world's best result of the season (2.03 m), which belongs to Mahuchikh, but she was unable to do so

- the statement said.

It should be added that another Ukrainian, Iryna Herashchenko, finished the competition in fifth place with a result of 1.88 m.

Reminder

Three Ukrainian athletes won silver medals at Continental Tour events on Sunday, August 30. Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Oleh Doroshchuk were medalists in the high jump, while Mykhailo Kokhan was a medalist in the hammer throw.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the 2026 European high jump champion16.08.26, 01:05 • 6689 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Yaroslava Mahuchikh
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