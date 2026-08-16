Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the 2026 European high jump champion

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the 2026 European champion. This was reported by UNN.

Details

After a confident performance in qualifying, the 24-year-old athlete from Dnipro secured victory in the final with a result of 1.97 m.

Mahuchikh began the competition at a height of 1.92 metres. At that point, 11 of the 15 competitors remained in the field. The Ukrainian cleared the bar without difficulty, demonstrating significant clearance.

The main battle for the gold medal unfolded at a height of 1.97 metres. Before this attempt, Mahuchikh was in second place. The leader was Poland's Maria Żodzik, while Montenegro's Marija Vuković was in third. However, the Ukrainian made a flawless attempt and cleared 1.97 m on her first try.

It should be added that Mahuchikh became European champion for the third consecutive time.

Recall

The day before, Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk became the silver medalist at the 2026 European Athletics Championships. In the final, the Ukrainian finished the competition with a result of 2.30 m.

Ukraine won three medals at European Athletics Championships - Olyanovska takes "bronze" with new record