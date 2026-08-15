Ukraine won three medals at European Athletics Championships - Olyanovska takes "bronze" with new record

Photo: uaf.org.ua

Ukrainian race walker Liudmyla Olyanovska won the "bronze" medal at the European Athletics Championships with a new Ukrainian national record. This is already Ukraine's third medal at the 2026 European Championships overall. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Race walker Liudmyla Olyanovska won the "bronze" medal at the European Athletics Championships. At the European Athletics Championships currently taking place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Ukrainian athlete Liudmyla Olyanovska finished third in the half-marathon race walk, crossing the finish line in 1:31.07", the statement says.

This result set a new Ukrainian national record. In the battle for second place, Liudmyla lost to Italy's Alexandrina Mihai (1:31.04) by just three seconds. The winner of the event was Spain's María Pérez, who claimed the "gold" with a time of 1:30.06.

This is Olyanovska's third European Championships medal. The Ukrainian had previously won "silver" and "bronze" at the continental championships in the 20 km race walk in 2014 and 2024, respectively.

For the Ukrainian national team, this is its third medal at the 2026 European Championships. Earlier, Oleh Doroshchuk won the silver medal in the high jump, while Mykhailo Kokhan claimed the bronze medal in the hammer throw.

We remind you

Fencer Alina Polozюк and rower Yelyzaveta Vozniuk have been named the best athletes of July by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC).