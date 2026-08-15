Ukraine won three medals at European Athletics Championships - Olyanovska takes "bronze" with new record

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2492 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 5558 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 7014 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16635 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20878 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18814 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
August 17, 04:21 AM • 23399 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14806 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34514 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36083 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28797 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7762 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 13132 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 12169 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11669 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 61173 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60643 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111580 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94875 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86599 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Israel
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 6028 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28901 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29340 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58977 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95890 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Ukraine won three medals at European Athletics Championships - Olyanovska takes "bronze" with new record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8114 views

Ukrainian race walker Liudmyla Olyanovska finished third at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, setting a national record. This is Ukraine's third medal at the tournament.

Ukraine won three medals at European Athletics Championships - Olyanovska takes "bronze" with new record
Photo: uaf.org.ua

Ukrainian race walker Liudmyla Olyanovska won the "bronze" medal at the European Athletics Championships with a new Ukrainian national record. This is already Ukraine's third medal at the 2026 European Championships overall. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports, UNN writes. 

Details 

"Race walker Liudmyla Olyanovska won the "bronze" medal at the European Athletics Championships. At the European Athletics Championships currently taking place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Ukrainian athlete Liudmyla Olyanovska finished third in the half-marathon race walk, crossing the finish line in 1:31.07", the statement says. 

This result set a new Ukrainian national record. In the battle for second place, Liudmyla lost to Italy's Alexandrina Mihai (1:31.04) by just three seconds. The winner of the event was Spain's María Pérez, who claimed the "gold" with a time of 1:30.06.

This is Olyanovska's third European Championships medal. The Ukrainian had previously won "silver" and "bronze" at the continental championships in the 20 km race walk in 2014 and 2024, respectively.

For the Ukrainian national team, this is its third medal at the 2026 European Championships. Earlier, Oleh Doroshchuk won the silver medal in the high jump, while Mykhailo Kokhan claimed the bronze medal in the hammer throw.

We remind you 

Fencer Alina Polozюк and rower Yelyzaveta Vozniuk have been named the best athletes of July by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC). 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Spain
Ukraine