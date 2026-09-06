In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, access to drinking water is increasingly becoming a privilege. This is reported by the National Resistance Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (NRC), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration is unable to properly provide the population with water and is failing to repair the water supply systems, forcing residents of entire settlements to wait for water deliveries.

Instead of restoring pumping stations, water pipelines and other critical infrastructure, Gauleiter Balytskyi instructs controlled volunteer organisations to resolve the problem. They deliver water to certain categories of the population, effectively doing work that should be provided by the occupation authorities - the statement reads.

In occupied Crimea, the crisis is deepening due to problems with electricity, water, and fuel - the GUR reported on the situation on the peninsula

It is reported that people have to receive several five-litre bottles of water and wait for the next delivery. At the same time, each such trip is actively turned into a propaganda event: officials and volunteers take photographs with residents, creating an image of "care" and prosperity.

But several bottles of water delivered for the camera cannot replace a normal water supply - the NRC states.

They add that while the occupation administration reports on "assistance to the population," residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region are literally forced to survive without access to basic utilities. At the same time, water, which should be available from the tap, becomes a pretext for yet another propaganda report.

Reminder

Due to power outages, dozens of settlements in Kherson region remain without water. The occupation authorities suggest delivering water by tanker trucks instead of repairing the networks.

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia region received administrative citations after complaining about the lack of electricity and water — CPD