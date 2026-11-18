In Chuhuiv, drones struck a nine-story building: three people injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Chuhuiv, two UAV strikes on a residential building were recorded. Three people were injured, and rescuers evacuated five residents.
3 people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that two drone strikes hit a nine-story residential building.
As a result of the strikes, parts of the building's structures and the stairwell between the sixth and seventh floors were partially destroyed. State Emergency Service employees rescued 5 people from the upper floors
In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that two cars were damaged as a result of the strike.
"According to preliminary information, the enemy's 'strike' hit an apartment building and a post office branch. All emergency services are operating in an enhanced mode," Syniehubov said.
Reminder
Earlier this month, an enemy shelling struck the central part of the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region. Three people were injured.
Death toll in Chuhuiv rises to four following Russian attack09.06.26, 05:18 • 4509 views