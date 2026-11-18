3 people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that two drone strikes hit a nine-story residential building.

As a result of the strikes, parts of the building's structures and the stairwell between the sixth and seventh floors were partially destroyed. State Emergency Service employees rescued 5 people from the upper floors - the statement reads.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that two cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy's 'strike' hit an apartment building and a post office branch. All emergency services are operating in an enhanced mode," Syniehubov said.

Reminder

Earlier this month, an enemy shelling struck the central part of the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region. Three people were injured.

Death toll in Chuhuiv rises to four following Russian attack