Due to the Russian attack, parts of Odesa are experiencing internet connectivity problems

On Saturday, October 10, the technological complex of the TENET telecommunications company in Odesa was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. The company’s press service reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Significant damage was recorded to the facility’s life-support systems, including cooling systems and power-generating equipment. The further operation of the damaged site is currently highly questionable - the statement said.

The company also added that its specialists are working to minimize the consequences of the attack and reroute traffic. The company promised to provide additional updates on further changes in the situation.

We remind you

Due to the intensification of shelling, the Kyiv City State Administration advises Kyiv residents to prepare supplies of water, food, and lighting equipment, and to charge power banks for at least three days.