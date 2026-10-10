Due to the Russian attack, parts of Odesa are experiencing internet connectivity problems

$44.8550.14
ukenru
08:15 PM • 130 views
In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attackPhoto
06:31 PM • 11652 views
Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP
03:13 PM • 22695 views
Ukrainian negotiating groups return home from the United States
October 10, 01:01 PM • 24720 views
Another 16 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity — LubinetsPhoto
October 10, 10:27 AM • 28748 views
"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia Video
October 10, 04:55 AM • 60555 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
October 10, 04:16 AM • 57421 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
October 10, 03:32 AM • 41498 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
October 10, 02:56 AM • 36320 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
October 10, 02:18 AM • 31126 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.7m/s
62%
747mm
Popular news
Train service and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro have been temporarily suspended due to a loss of powerOctober 10, 10:23 AM • 15266 views
76 people detained in Poland following attacks at educational institutionsOctober 10, 10:38 AM • 13080 views
The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv, with disruptions to the water supply — KlitschkoOctober 10, 10:49 AM • 12203 views
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhotoOctober 10, 11:18 AM • 20370 views
The first Russian diesel shipment has arrived on the U.S. East Coast, OSINT analysts sayPhoto03:55 PM • 13145 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 33273 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 57028 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 56395 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 60880 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 72935 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhotoOctober 10, 11:18 AM • 20384 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 28745 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 28103 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actorOctober 10, 12:06 AM • 37216 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 37333 views
Actual
The Guardian
Heating
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
IPad Pro

Due to the Russian attack, parts of Odesa are experiencing internet connectivity problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

As a result of the Russian attack, TENET's cooling systems and power-generating equipment in Odesa were damaged. The company is rerouting traffic.

Due to the Russian attack, parts of Odesa are experiencing internet connectivity problems

On Saturday, October 10, the technological complex of the TENET telecommunications company in Odesa was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. The company’s press service reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Significant damage was recorded to the facility’s life-support systems, including cooling systems and power-generating equipment. The further operation of the damaged site is currently highly questionable

- the statement said.

The company also added that its specialists are working to minimize the consequences of the attack and reroute traffic. The company promised to provide additional updates on further changes in the situation.

We remind you

Due to the intensification of shelling, the Kyiv City State Administration advises Kyiv residents to prepare supplies of water, food, and lighting equipment, and to charge power banks for at least three days.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Explosions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Odesa
Kyiv