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The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5954 views

The president of Israel granted Gadi Eisenkot a mandate to form a government. He will have 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension.

The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government

President of Israel Isaac Herzog granted Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot a mandate to form the country's government. This is reported by N12News, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Herzog made the respective decision after talks with "representatives of the political system," as well as a meeting with Eisenkot and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The mandate presentation ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 8, at 17:00 at the presidential residence. After that, Eisenkot will have 28 days to form a government. At the same time, the president has the right to grant him an additional period of up to 14 days.

Elections in Israel give neither Netanyahu nor the opposition a majority - what does this mean28.10.26, 09:00 • 6276 views

Background

Gadi Eisenkot is an Israeli politician and former military officer. From 2015 to 2019, he headed the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Eisenkot served in the Israeli army for 41 years, rising from a serviceman to Chief of the General Staff. Several years ago, he began a political career and became a member of the Knesset.

After Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, he joined Israel's war cabinet. In 2025, he founded his own centrist party, Yashar.

In the 2026 elections, he led an opposition bloc that opposed Benjamin Netanyahu remaining prime minister.

Recall

According to the results of the elections in Israel, Netanyahu's bloc won 53 mandates but failed to secure a majority in the Knesset.

Netanyahu accused Arab parties of election fraud after losing his majority in the Israeli parliament29.10.26, 03:56 • 5045 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Benjamin Netanyahu