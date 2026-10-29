Netanyahu accused Arab parties of election fraud after losing his majority in the Israeli parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Arab political parties of rigging the parliamentary election after preliminary results showed that his political bloc had failed to secure a majority. At the same time, no evidence of possible violations has been made public so far. The Telegraph reports, UNN writes.

Details

Netanyahu's Likud party claimed that widespread violations had occurred during the vote, including voter bribery, threats, violence and the use of prohibited software.

The party claims to have "hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence" that it plans to submit to the police, the Shin Bet security service and the Central Elections Committee. However, these materials have not yet been presented publicly.

No political bloc secured a majority in the Knesset

After most of the votes were counted, Netanyahu's bloc won 53 of the 120 seats in parliament. The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party won 48 seats, while the Arab parties Ra'am and the United List won 19.

At least 61 parliamentary seats are required to form a majority.

Netanyahu published an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv

According to The Times of Israel, the Central Elections Committee is reviewing Likud's appeal. At the same time, one of its senior officials had previously rejected allegations of election fraud.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot called the results Netanyahu's defeat and urged him to resign.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations with political parties next week on forming a government.

We must do everything possible to avoid another round of elections Herzog emphasized.

The final voting results may still change, as hundreds of thousands of ballots remain uncounted, including the votes of military personnel. The count is expected to be completed by the end of Friday.

Elections in Israel give neither Netanyahu nor the opposition a majority - what does this mean