Netanyahu published an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published an AI-generated image two days before the election showing a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv. UNN reports.

Details

The image, published on Netanyahu's official Instagram account, shows a huge mushroom cloud rising over the densely populated city, with a massive explosion engulfing the buildings below.

In the post, Netanyahu warned that Israel faces an existential threat from Iran and that the country's security depends on the outcome of the election, which will take place on Tuesday.

The State of Israel is in existential danger, threatened by Iran and its proxies. It is striking that nothing has changed; moreover, everything has become even more dangerous because of the existential danger posed by Iran and the axis of evil - Netanyahu wrote .

He added that the events and new findings require the public to "set aside disputes and think only about the most important issue: \"stopping the operation in Iran\".

Recall

In Israel, ahead of the parliamentary election to be held on October 27, mass protests were held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The demonstrators are demanding an independent investigation into Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack and that the authorities be held accountable for security failures.

Dozens of delegates left the UN hall during Netanyahu's speech