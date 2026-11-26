Seven regions are partially without power as of the morning of November 26 following new Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Which regions are experiencing power outages

"Over the past day, the enemy again attacked energy facilities. As a result of the shelling, as of this morning, some consumers are without electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions," the ministry reported.

Where the security situation permits, repair and restoration work is ongoing, as stated. At the same time, repeated enemy attacks and constant air-raid alerts are complicating the work of repair crews, so restoring power supply requires more time.

Schedules

"Throughout November 26, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while power-capacity restriction schedules apply to industry," the statement said.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules will remain in effect until the end of the day due to damage to energy equipment in parts of the regions—for all categories of consumers, from 0.5 to 3.5 queues.

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