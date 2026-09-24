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Poland evacuated two border crossing points near the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Due to a Russian attack near the Polish border, the crossings at Dorohusk and Zosin were evacuated. Tusk warned of a critical autumn and winter.

Poland evacuated two border crossing points near the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that two border crossing points—in Dorohusk and Zosin—had to be evacuated due to a Russian attack on Ukraine near the Polish border. RFM24 reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that around noon, Tusk announced the evacuation of two border crossings due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

The head of the Polish government spoke about this at a press conference after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

This is not the first time I have spoken with one of our partners here in Warsaw and discussed Russia’s aggressive behavior and the problems it creates for Poland; at this very moment, the Russians have decided to confirm this. While we were just speaking, Ukraine was attacked again near the Polish border

- Tusk said.

He added that such situations force Poland to act very consistently on its territory, cooperate with Ukraine, and also warn Europe and its European partners that truly difficult times are coming and that it is necessary to prepare well for the coming weeks and months.

Autumn and winter may prove truly critical

- Tusk noted.

A fire broke out at a Starlink facility in Poland; police are considering arson as a possible cause24.09.26, 11:54 • 3550 views

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