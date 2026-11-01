Putin’s return to the G20 summit would “normalize” Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine — Kallas

The possible participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the December summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries in Florida risks “normalizing” Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, UNN reports, citing Politico.

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According to her, Russia’s return to such international forums means the de facto “normalization” of the crimes that the aggressor country commits in Ukraine every day, violating the principles of the UN Charter.

The question is, will the threat disappear if we do not talk about it? I think it will not disappear — Kallas said.

The publication adds that Putin has not yet confirmed his personal participation in the December meeting. For the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he may appear at the summit in person. He last attended the summit in 2019.

Kallas’s statement came amid European countries’ dissatisfaction over the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta.

We would like to remind you

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not rule out inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit if it produces “something positive.” At the same time, the final decision remains with US President Donald Trump.

G20 group photo in the United States canceled after refusal to be photographed with Lavrov