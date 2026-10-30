G20 group photo in the United States canceled after refusal to be photographed with Lavrov

The American hosts of the G20 meeting in Atlanta, USA, canceled the traditional "family photo" after several officials who attended the event refused to be photographed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

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Although the photograph is ceremonial and of little significance, it is a ritual at such meetings and is intended to demonstrate unity among world leaders, the publication notes. Germany's refusal, along with that of other countries, became a powerful symbol of the divisions that have emerged between the United States and its allies over U.S. President Donald Trump's move to court Russia, as he seeks to end the war in Ukraine, the publication writes.

"There is no 'business as usual' with Russia," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters in Atlanta.

"We need to discuss these contradictions here, at the table, so this conversation is important. But we must also avoid sending the wrong visual signals," he noted.

The two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the world's largest economies is a precursor to the group's leaders' summit, which will take place at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, USA, in December. Trump invited Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to the event, but the Kremlin has not yet said whether he will accept the invitation.

Trump said that he would like to see Putin at the G20 summit

According to the State Department's CIF, this week's meeting in Atlanta aims to "advance the G20's core mission – promoting global stability and prosperity."

The wars in Ukraine and Iran will be the two main topics of discussion. European ministers who have advocated maintaining a tough stance toward Russia are also likely to resist Trump's efforts to lure Putin to the negotiating table and persuade Europe to buy more Russian petroleum products, the publication indicates.

They are particularly dissatisfied with Trump's statement earlier this month that he would lift some tariffs and sanctions against Russia as part of a deal with Putin that would allow Russia to export diesel fuel to foreign markets.

Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ

Similar tensions erupted over the so-called family photo at the G20 finance ministers' meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, in September.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent invited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to the meeting without consulting other G20 members, and many U.S. allies, including Germany, said they would not agree to be photographed with Siluanov. Ultimately, he was not included in the photo.

The appearance of a Russian minister at the G20 summit angered Europeans - media