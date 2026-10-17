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Trump said that he would like to see Putin at the G20 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2938 views

Donald Trump said that he would like Putin to participate in the G20 summit. At the same time, he does not know whether the Russian leader will attend.

Trump said that he would like to see Putin at the G20 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take part in the Group of Twenty (G20) summit. At the same time, the American leader noted that he does not know whether the head of the Kremlin will attend the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Trump commented on Putin's possible participation while answering a question about his presence at the international event.

I would certainly like Putin to take part in the G20 meeting. I don't know whether he will come

— the U.S. president said.

Putin's participation remains uncertain

Thus, Trump expressed a desire to see the Russian president among the summit participants, but did not confirm that he plans to attend.

In the statement cited above, the American president also did not specify whether negotiations had been held regarding Putin's possible participation in the G20 meeting.

"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine16.10.26, 20:45 • 19881 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States