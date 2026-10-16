"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump denied U.S. involvement in the restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine. Zelenskyy previously said that they had still not been lifted.
US President Donald Trump said that the US government was not involved in restricting the operation of Starlink in Ukraine, reports UNN.
Well, I don't know who gave the order. I know that, in my opinion, everything remained as it was. I'm not sure it was shut off at all. But I'm almost certain that everything remained as it was. I just checked it this morning. It wasn't us. I checked this morning. They say everything is working the same way as it always has
Restrictions on the speed of the Starshield system are set by the U.S. president — Musk14.10.26, 22:58 • 4626 views
We would like to remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that restrictions on the operation of Starlink for Ukraine have still not been lifted.