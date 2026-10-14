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Restrictions on the speed of the Starshield system are set by the U.S. president — Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Elon Musk said that Starshield is controlled by the U.S. government, and that the restrictions are set by the U.S. military and the president.

Restrictions on the speed of the Starshield system are set by the U.S. president — Musk
Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk stated that he does not determine the restrictions for SpaceX’s Starshield system used by Ukraine. According to him, the system is controlled by the U.S. government, while the final decision on limiting speed or use is made by the U.S. president, UNN writes. 

Details 

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on the social network X: "Connectivity via Starlink is currently being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h. The complete lifting of the speed restriction in Starshield is currently of crucial importance for Ukraine’s defense. Thank you, Elon Musk. We hope for your continued support." 

Maks replied under Fedorov’s post, writing that "Starshield systems belong to the U.S. government and are under its control. 

"Any restrictions on speed or use are imposed by the U.S. armed forces, and the final decision is made by the U.S. president. Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. The use of Starlink is restricted to civilian or defensive purposes and cannot be used for offensive military actions, as that would be inappropriate for a commercial company," Musk wrote. 

Additional information

Starshield is a division of SpaceX’s subsidiary "Starlink" that creates specialized satellites in low Earth orbit designed to provide military space capabilities for the United States and its allies. 

The Starshield project was adapted from the global Starlink communications network, but has additional capabilities, such as target tracking, optical and radio reconnaissance, as well as early warning of missile attacks. 

We remind you 

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reports an improvement in the quality of Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 km/h. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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