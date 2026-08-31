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The appearance of a Russian minister at the G20 summit angered Europeans - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov took part in a G20 meeting for the first time since the invasion. Europeans threatened to boycott the photo, and he did not appear.

The appearance of a Russian minister at the G20 summit angered Europeans - media

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov took part in the G20 summit in the United States, provoking irritation among European representatives. This was reported by The New York Times, as cited by UNN.  

Details 

According to reports, at an important event in international relations, Russia’s finance minister is taking part in a G20 ministerial meeting for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. 

"The presence of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov creates an awkward situation for European representatives at the G20 summit, whose governments strongly support Ukraine in its war against Russia. They have worked to isolate Russia in the global economy and on the diplomatic stage, and will not want to do anything at this summit that could suggest a change in the situation, especially at a moment in the war when Moscow is continuously bombing Kyiv," the publication writes. 

Bessent discussed Trump's "peace plan" with Russia's finance minister - media31.08.26, 19:14 • 1412 views

It is also noted that European officials immediately protested the Russian minister’s participation. 

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil and his colleagues from various European countries threatened to boycott the traditional group photo of the ministers if Siluanov took part in it. 

"Apparently, this threat worked, as Siluanov did not appear in the photograph," the publication adds. 

Germany views Russia’s presence here as an insult to Ukraine. The German government has provided Ukraine with military and other assistance, and has also accused Russia of conducting a sabotage campaign in response on German territory, including cyberattacks.

Recall 

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had not sent an invitation to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit, but believes that his participation could have been useful. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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