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Bessent discussed Trump's "peace plan" with Russia's finance minister - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Anton Siluanov in Asheville. They discussed Donald Trump's peace plan.

Bessent discussed Trump's "peace plan" with Russia's finance minister - media

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, UNN reports, citing CNBC.

"Bessent discussed Trump's 'peace plan' with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in Asheville," the outlet reports, citing the  U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Kremlin skeptically assessed Ukraine's and Europe's attempts to change Trump's peace plan22.12.25, 00:24 • 4479 views

We remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

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