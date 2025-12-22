$42.340.00
Pantsir missile system

Kremlin skeptically assessed Ukraine's and Europe's attempts to change Trump's peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Moscow believes that Ukraine's and Europe's amendments to the American proposals for ending the war worsen the document. Putin's advisor, Yuri Ushakov, stated that Russia does not see any chances for achieving stable peace in these changes.

Kremlin skeptically assessed Ukraine's and Europe's attempts to change Trump's peace plan

Moscow stated that any amendments made by European and Ukrainian negotiators to American proposals for ending the war only worsen the document. Putin's advisor Yuriy Ushakov emphasized that Russia sees no chance for achieving stable peace in these changes. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The American draft peace plan, which appeared in the media last month, caused concern in Kyiv and Brussels due to probable excessive concessions to the Kremlin. In recent weeks, Ukrainian and European diplomats have been actively working on additions to the documents of the Donald Trump administration, trying to balance the terms of the agreement.

Moscow's reaction

Despite the fact that the final versions of the proposals have not yet been officially presented on paper, the Kremlin preemptively rejected the results of Ukraine's partners' efforts.

"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement20.12.25, 19:28 • 39949 views

This is not a forecast. I am confident that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make certainly do not improve the document and do not increase the possibility of achieving long-term peace 

– Ushakov is quoted by Russian news agencies.

Currently, the details of the current version of the proposals remain undisclosed, but Moscow's position indicates an intention to insist on the initial options for resolving the conflict, which are more favorable to itself.

Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov21.12.25, 22:13 • 3918 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine