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The energy truce and Trump’s agreements helped Russia increase oil refining by 25%

Kyiv • UNN

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Russian refineries increased processing to 700,000 tonnes per day at the end of October after Ukrainian attacks ceased. Diesel fuel production rose by 50,000 tonnes.

The energy truce and Trump’s agreements helped Russia increase oil refining by 25%

Russian oil refineries increased their throughput by 25% at the end of October compared with the beginning of the month. This became possible amid the cessation of Ukrainian strikes on refineries following agreements between Washington and Moscow and the "energy truce" announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to estimates from three sources in the oil industry, in the second half of October Russian facilities processed about 700,000 tonnes of oil per day, or approximately 5 million barrels. This is one million barrels more than at the beginning of the month.

At the same time, diesel fuel production increased by approximately 50,000 tonnes per day, to 225,000 tonnes. Of this volume, Russian companies will be able to export about 80,000 tonnes daily.

Russian refineries get a respite after months of Ukrainian attacks

Since mid-March, Ukrainian drones have regularly attacked Russian oil-refining facilities. This caused a fuel shortage on the domestic market, forced the Kremlin to restrict petroleum-product exports, and even to begin importing them by sea.

Russian oil refineries ramp up diesel production after deal with the US - Reuters26.10.26, 18:31 • 4938 views

However, in October, after the conclusion of a diesel agreement between Russia and the United States, Trump announced an "energy truce." When the attacks continued, the U.S. president publicly expressed his dissatisfaction on October 16.

According to the Russian authorities, the latest attacks included strikes on a refinery in Ryazan on October 15 and a facility in Surgut on October 16. After the strikes ceased, Russia's oil-refining industry gained the opportunity to significantly increase production.

Trump's team is considering lifting sanctions on a Russian investment fund — NYT27.10.26, 22:52 • 2474 views

Stepan Haftko

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