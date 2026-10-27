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Trump's team is considering lifting sanctions on a Russian investment fund — NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

The United States is considering the possibility of lifting sanctions on a Russian state fund as part of talks on diesel supplies. The initiative is linked to ending the war.

Trump's team is considering lifting sanctions on a Russian investment fund — NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering lifting sanctions on a Russian government investment fund. The New York Times writes, reports UNN.

Details

The Trump administration is considering a new concession to Russia: lifting sanctions on the country's flagship state investment fund, which US officials have long regarded as one of the Kremlin's most powerful instruments of international influence

- the publication writes.

According to people familiar with the negotiations, Russian officials insisted on this step as part of broader talks on the fund's involvement in supplying Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

One US official confirmed that the administration is reviewing the fund's application to have the sanctions lifted under the established procedure as part of efforts aimed at "improving relations between the US and Russia and helping bring the war to an end."

The official praised the fund's head, Kirill Dmitriev, as a "useful envoy" for American negotiators in discussions on ending the conflict.

The consideration of further easing sanctions on Russia, which had not previously been reported, demonstrates how the Kremlin is using the recent wave of diplomatic efforts concerning the war in Ukraine to advance an agenda that appears to have little to do with securing peace.

In recent weeks, Mr. Trump's envoys and Putin discussed the sale of part of a Russian oil giant to a group of investors with extensive connections; a natural gas extraction project in Alaska, over which several executives resigned amid concerns about covert Russian financing; as well as a proposal to increase Russian gas exports to Europe, which shocked European governments

- the publication adds.

We remind you

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ease sanctions pressure on Russia in the context of the "diesel deal" "very wise."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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