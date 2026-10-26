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Russian oil refineries ramp up diesel production after deal with the US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In October, Russian oil refineries increased diesel production to 180,000 tonnes per day after export quotas were approved. The quotas were granted as part of a deal with the US.

Russian oil refineries ramp up diesel production after deal with the US - Reuters

Russian oil refineries increased diesel fuel production in October after the government granted export quotas as part of a supply deal the Kremlin concluded with the United States, two industry sources close to the situation told the publication. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Traders said that from October 1, the Russian government allowed exemptions to the existing ban on diesel fuel exports, allocating quotas that enable Russia to supply fuel under a deal with Trump.

Since Russia's ban on diesel fuel exports came into force in August, Russian oil companies have been forced to cut production to meet domestic demand, while also limiting supplies to Central Asian countries in accordance with intergovernmental agreements.

Industry sources said that diesel fuel production in Russia in the first half of October fell to approximately 160,000 tonnes per day from 175,000 tonnes per day in September. After the new export quotas were approved in the middle of the month, production began to rise to 180,000 tonnes per day.

Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT25.10.26, 12:55 • 20206 views

Olga Rozgon

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