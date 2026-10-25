$45.0550.44
ukenru
10:55 AM • 910 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 4230 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
08:27 AM • 16001 views
Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz after the lifting of the U.S. blockade - AP
07:31 AM • 13713 views
Trump wants to do business with Ukraine and Russia simultaneously after the war
October 25, 12:26 AM • 34264 views
Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour
October 24, 09:28 PM • 39840 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
October 24, 08:34 PM • 32438 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
October 24, 03:37 PM • 42360 views
A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
October 24, 02:19 PM • 40666 views
Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25Photo
October 24, 11:43 AM • 40311 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3.7m/s
70%
755mm
Popular news
Rubio called Trump's decision to ease sanctions against Russia "wise"October 25, 02:05 AM • 19688 views
In Rome, demonstrators forced their way into the Colosseum during protestsVideoOctober 25, 02:36 AM • 16809 views
Collapse of the coal industry in the TOT: propaganda fantasizes about "robotization of mines" — CPDOctober 25, 03:18 AM • 16956 views
A U.S. fighter jet intercepted an aircraft that flew near Trump's residenceOctober 25, 04:30 AM • 13592 views
Obama called the Trump administration an example of unprecedented incompetence06:03 AM • 5906 views
Publications
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 4204 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 50633 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 71571 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 66673 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 58916 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
Barack Obama
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 28884 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 29989 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 34630 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenPhotoOctober 24, 10:41 AM • 39504 views
Japan introduces historic changes for its 1,500-year-old imperial monarchy October 24, 09:10 AM • 40605 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Social network
Technology

Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Ukrainians criticize the U.S. purchase of Russian diesel fuel and the easing of sanctions. The NYT writes about reduced aid and a rising death toll.

Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT

Ukrainians are increasingly feeling frustrated with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is attempting to restore economic relations with Russia amid its full-scale war against Ukraine. Washington’s decision to purchase Russian diesel fuel and ease sanctions against Moscow caused particular outrage. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, during Joe Biden’s presidency, the United States described Ukraine’s struggle as the forefront of a global confrontation for freedom and democracy. By contrast, the current White House administration is increasingly viewing the war through the prism of economic agreements with the Kremlin. Ukrainians were particularly distressed by Trump’s decision to purchase Russian diesel fuel and temporarily ease the relevant sanctions. Experts believe that such steps could provide the Russian economy with additional revenues that Moscow could use to continue the war.

The NYT emphasizes that this is happening against the backdrop of a sharp reduction in U.S. aid to Ukraine and intensified Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure. At the same time, Trump continues to demand that Kyiv halt attacks on Russian oil refineries, even though these strikes are one of Ukraine’s important instruments of economic pressure on the aggressor.

Pavlo Kazarin, a serviceman of the Unmanned Systems Forces and a journalist, said in a comment to the NYT that Washington’s current policy is destroying the reputation of the United States, which previous American administrations built over decades by supporting democracy and their allies. According to him, the U.S. administration does not realize that the goal of Russian aggression is to destroy Ukraine as an independent state.

Human rights defender, head of the NGO "Center for Civil Liberties," and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk also criticized the Trump administration’s approach to peace negotiations. She stressed that Washington’s focus on territorial issues and economic agreements with Russia, without due attention to the deaths of civilians, sends a dangerous signal to the Kremlin.

According to the UN, in 2025 the number of civilians killed and injured in Ukraine increased by 31%. In the first half of 2026, this figure rose by another 37% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The publication emphasizes that the growing distance between the U.S. president’s position and the reality Ukrainians face every day is causing a profound sense of betrayal.

We remind you

Somewhat earlier, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that he would try to restore the damaged relationship between Ukraine and the United States.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Ukraine