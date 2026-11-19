The European Union will summon the Russian diplomatic representative over the strikes on Kyiv on November 19, which damaged buildings housing several foreign embassies. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stressed that the attacks took place precisely when Vladimir Putin was attending a summit in China. She reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

According to Kallas, while the Russian leader was walking along the red carpet in Shenzhen, China, Russian troops were striking the Ukrainian capital.

The attack damaged diplomatic missions of several European and non-European states.

Diplomatic premises are protected under international law. Russia’s contempt for it is demonstrated every day – Kallas stressed.

The EU will summon the Russian representative

The EU’s chief diplomat said that Brussels would respond to the strikes with official diplomatic measures.

In response, we will summon Russia’s envoy to the EU over today’s strikes – she reported.

Kallas also stressed that the European Union would not limit itself to a diplomatic protest.

According to her, the EU will increase its support for Ukraine and step up pressure on Russia in order to bring about an end to the war.

The building of the Austrian Embassy in Kyiv was damaged in a Russian attack — Ukraine awaits a decisive response from the world