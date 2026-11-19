Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the Russian attack on the Embassy of Austria in Kyiv and called on the world to respond decisively to the brutal attacks by the russian federation, reports UNN.

The building of the Embassy of Austria in Kyiv was also damaged as a result of Russia's terrorist strikes on our capital. putin pretended to be a world leader in Shenzhen. In reality, he is an international criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated accordingly. We express full solidarity with our Austrian colleagues and call on the international community to respond decisively to russia's brutal attacks - Sybiha emphasized.

In Kyiv, the Dutch Embassy was damaged as a result of a strike - Ukraine responded to the Russian attack

Reminder

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that fragments of a Russian drone fell on the premises of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, and also delivered an undiplomatic message to the occupiers — "go follow the Russian warship".