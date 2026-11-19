English club "Everton", for which Vitaliy Mykolenko plays, invited blogger The Fat Centre Back to a real press conference. During a Football Manager stream, his wife had reproached him for talking to "imaginary people." The club picked up on the viral video and invited the fan and his wife to the training ground to recreate the performance live, reports UNN.

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It all began on November 16, when streamer The Fat Centre Back became so engrossed in playing Football Manager as English club "Everton" that he imagined himself at a real press conference, answering "questions from the media" out loud.

The man's emotions did not please his wife, who entered his room during the stream and began scolding him: "You are a 37-year-old man, sitting in your bedroom, playing Football Manager and pretending that you have a squad. You are a grown adult with two children, talking to imaginary people."

The streamer replied: "What do you mean, 'imaginary people'? Can't you see the whole squad here? Look at them. They are right here, look. And there's Tarkowski (Everton's captain — ed.) sitting there; we need to talk to him. Behave yourself."

The man then asked his wife to leave, as he had a press conference.

The stream clip began gaining popularity online, and "Everton" could not ignore it. Vitaliy Mykolenko's club decided to support the fan and invited him to recreate the viral performance in real life, with James Tarkowski present.

During the press conference at the club, the blogger said that he had been playing the simulator when his wife suddenly burst in. After this moment, Tarkowski entered the press room and greeted the blogger: "Good morning, boss. How are you?".

The captain also added: "I had been told about quite a few people, and about the one the boys upstairs showed me yesterday, and then someone mentioned that you would be coming in. I'm nervous. I don't know why, to be honest."

After the club's post on X, users in the comments began asking where his wife had gone.

The club said that she had also been present at her husband's press conference.

"We can confirm that 'Doris' was present at 'Finch Farm' (Everton's training ground — ed.). And, by the way, she is also a representative of the 'Toffees' club ('toffees' — the club's nickname — ed.)," the club said.

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