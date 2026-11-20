Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he wanted to cement a "victory over neo-Nazism and Russophobia," comparing his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the 1945 Yalta Conference. At the same time, he presented his own version of historical events that contradicts established facts. The Moscow Times reported this, writes UNN.

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During a press conference following the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, Putin said he did not object to comparing the talks between the three leaders with the meeting of Stalin, Roosevelt, and Churchill.

And what was bad about Yalta? In Yalta, they cemented the victory over Nazism, and I would not object to cementing a victory over neo-Nazism, xenophobia, and Russophobia now — he said.

In addition, the Kremlin chief claimed that the participants of the Yalta Conference allegedly did not divide up the world, but merely acknowledged the realities of that time.

Historical facts contradict Putin's claims

In fact, the Yalta Conference took place on February 4–11, 1945, when World War II was still ongoing. Nazi Germany surrendered only in May, and Japan in September of the same year.

Moreover, a significant part of the Yalta agreements concerned the postwar organization of Europe, the borders of states, and the spheres of influence of the great powers.

Despite the high-profile historical parallels, Putin acknowledged that his talks with Trump and Xi did not result in specific agreements.

According to the Russian leader, the sides merely exchanged positions on key international issues. The date of the next meeting was also not determined.

Putin has once again taken to rewriting history and spoken about a new "Yalta" – what the dictator is demanding