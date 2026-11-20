As a result of a massive ballistic attack by Russian forces on Kyiv, three bridge crossings over the Dnipro were damaged. Traffic on some of the crossings has been closed or significantly restricted, complicating connections between the capital’s right and left banks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, damage was recorded at the Podilskyi–Voskresenskyi bridge crossing. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank is currently completely closed.

The Darnytskyi Bridge was also damaged as a result of the Russian attack. The mayor has not yet specified information about traffic restrictions on this crossing.

In addition, Russian missiles struck the Pivdennyi Bridge again. Traffic remains restricted — passage is allowed only from the left bank to the right bank for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes and public transport weighing up to 18 tonnes.

Kyiv has already endured five waves of ballistic attacks – the Russians are striking infrastructure, and explosions are ringing out near bridges

Klitschko urged Kyiv residents not to travel unless necessary and to switch to remote work

Due to serious disruptions to transport links between the banks of the Dnipro, the mayor appealed to residents of the capital to refrain from travelling by private car unless urgently necessary.

At the same time, managers of enterprises and institutions were advised, where possible, to transfer employees to remote work.

Klitschko stressed that specialists will be able to determine the full extent of the damage to the bridge structures only after the air raid alert ends.

Meanwhile, the Russian missile attack on Kyiv continues. Municipal and emergency services are working to eliminate its consequences.

Kyiv endured seven waves of ballistic strikes – Russia launched about 30 missiles, and power outages began in the capital