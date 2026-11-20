During the night of November 20, Russian forces launched at least five waves of missile attacks on Kyiv. Numerous powerful explosions were heard in the capital, with impacts and fires recorded in several districts of the city. Monitoring channels report possible strikes on transport infrastructure, including near bridges. This was reported by monitoring resources and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to monitoring channels, the first wave of the attack lasted from 01:20 to 01:23, the second from 01:59 to 02:07, the third from 02:33 to 02:39, the fourth from 03:02 to 03:05, and the fifth from 03:24 to 03:28.

Explosions were heard in the city during each wave. According to preliminary reports, the Russians used ballistic missiles.

Monitoring resources also claim that some of the missiles were moving toward bridges in the capital. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that the bridges themselves were the main targets of the attack.

Impacts and fires recorded in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a three-story building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district as a result of a missile fragment falling.

An impact was recorded on the premises of an infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary information, an office building caught fire there.

In addition, a fire broke out in a building amid non-residential development in the Podilskyi district.

Klitschko separately confirmed an impact in an open area near one of the bridges in the capital.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scenes. Information about the extent of the damage and possible casualties is being clarified.

As of 03:30, the situation in the capital remains tense. Residents are urged not to leave shelters until the air raid alert is over.

Russia is carrying out a massive missile strike on Kyiv – the capital is being attacked with ballistic missiles, and powerful explosions are ringing out