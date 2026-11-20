During the night of November 20 and in the morning, Russian forces carried out seven waves of ballistic attacks on Kyiv. According to preliminary data from monitoring channels, the enemy used around 30 missiles, mostly targeting energy and transport infrastructure. After a series of powerful explosions, power supply disruptions began in some districts of the capital, UNN writes.

Details

Missile strikes on Kyiv continued throughout the night. City residents repeatedly heard powerful explosions, while monitoring resources reported new groups of ballistic missiles moving toward the capital.

According to preliminary reports, the main targets of the Russian attacks may have been energy and transport infrastructure facilities. At the same time, the exact number of missiles used and the nature of the facilities hit require official confirmation.

Following further explosions, power outages began to be recorded in part of Kyiv. The extent of the damage to the energy infrastructure is currently being clarified.

Russia is attacking western Ukraine with Kalibr missiles and jet-powered Shaheds

Alongside the strikes on the capital, Russian forces are carrying out a missile attack on Ukraine's western regions.

Russia is carrying out a massive missile strike on Kyiv – the capital is being attacked with ballistic missiles, and powerful explosions are ringing out

According to monitoring channels, Kalibr cruise missiles entered the country's airspace in several waves. Most of them, according to preliminary data, headed toward western Ukraine.

Earlier, these regions were also attacked by jet-powered Shahed-type strike drones.

Thus, the Russian attack has immediately encompassed several regions of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and drones.

As of the morning of November 20, the air threat persists. Information about the consequences of the strikes, possible destruction, and casualties is being clarified.

Kyiv has already endured five waves of ballistic attacks – the Russians are striking infrastructure, and explosions are ringing out near bridges