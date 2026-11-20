On the morning of November 20, Russian forces continued a massive combined attack on Ukraine using cruise and ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to monitoring channels, about 50 missiles were simultaneously in the country’s airspace. Three people were killed and two others injured in Kyiv as a result of the strikes. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to monitoring resources, most of the cruise missiles were moving toward Ukraine’s western regions. In particular, missiles were detected over Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.

At 06:50, the Air Force warned that cruise missiles were approaching Lviv from the east. Earlier, powerful explosions had been reported in the city.

At the same time, Russian missiles continued moving through the central and eastern regions. The Air Force warned of a threat to Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles, while missiles and jet-powered drones were heading toward western Ukraine

In parallel, Russian forces continued to launch ballistic strikes on the capital. Between 06:22 and 06:45 alone, the Air Force issued several warnings about missiles flying toward Kyiv from the north.

Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage to the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi and Southern bridges as a result of the missile attack. Traffic on some crossings was restricted.

In addition to missiles, Russia used jet-powered attack drones. They were detected over Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Rivne, Odesa and Vinnytsia regions.

At 07:06, the Air Force also reported a jet-powered drone directly over Kyiv.

As of 07:09, the missile attack was ongoing.

The exact number of missiles launched by Russia, the results of the air defense operation and the consequences of the strikes will become known after official clarification.

The Russians damaged three bridges in Kyiv at once — traffic between the capital’s banks was restricted after missile strikes