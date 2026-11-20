The European Union has moved forward with opening the final two clusters for accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova. Hungary, together with all the other countries of the bloc, gave the EU the green light to launch the screening procedure. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist in Brussels Rikard Jozwiak reported this on November 20, UNN writes.

The green light from everyone, including Hungary, to send Moldova and Ukraine letters regarding screening for clusters 4 and 5. A little late, but the race to open all the EU accession clusters/chapters by the end of 2026 has already begun - Jozwiak wrote on X.

Screening is an official procedure during which the European Commission, together with a country applying for EU membership, analyzes the compliance of the candidate country's national legislation with the relevant EU acquis (EU law). Screening is carried out across 33 negotiating chapters, grouped into 6 clusters (thematic blocks) in accordance with the EU enlargement methodology revised in 2020.

As a result of the screening, the priorities for key reforms (benchmarks) for the cluster as a whole will be determined. Based on the screening results, the European Commission will present a report, on the basis of which the Council of the EU will decide whether to open the negotiating cluster as part of the EU membership negotiations.

Ukraine has already opened four of the six negotiating clusters for EU accession.

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that work is under way with the EU to open the remaining two negotiating clusters by the end of the year and accelerate the next steps toward joining the bloc next year. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine aims to be closing the negotiating chapters during Lithuania's presidency in the first half of 2027.

Ukraine wants to receive a positive assessment for Cluster 1 at the beginning of 2027, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi pointed out.