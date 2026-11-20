Temporary changes to public transport operations were introduced in Kyiv on the morning of November 20. Due to a lack of voltage in the power system, trolleybus services were partially suspended in three districts of the capital, while several bus routes were diverted via another bridge. This was reported by the municipal enterprise "Kyivpastrans," writes UNN.

Details

According to the carrier, trolleybus services have been temporarily suspended in parts of the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts due to power supply problems.

The restrictions were introduced amid the consequences of a massive Russian missile attack, during which numerous explosions were heard in the capital and power supply disruptions occurred.

So far, "Kyivpastrans" has not specified exactly when it will be possible to fully restore electric transport services.

Buses diverted via the North Bridge

In addition, due to the closure of the Podilskyi Bridge crossing in the direction of the left bank, the routes of buses No. 110, No. 111, and No. 112 have been changed.

These routes are now temporarily operating via the North Bridge.

Kyiv has already endured five waves of ballistic attacks – the Russians are striking infrastructure, and explosions are ringing out near bridges

Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage to the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi, and Southern bridges as a result of Russian missile strikes.

Due to the difficult connection between the banks of the Dnipro, the city authorities urged residents not to use private cars unless absolutely necessary and called on businesses, where possible, to transfer employees to remote work.

"Kyivpastrans" asks passengers to take the temporary restrictions into account when planning trips around the city.

The Russians damaged three bridges in Kyiv at once — traffic between the capital’s banks was restricted after missile strikes