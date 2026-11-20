The talks between Ukraine, European leaders and U.S. envoys in Berlin were substantive, unlike the U.S.-russia-China summit in Shenzhen, which was largely symbolic, a European official told Axios, reports UNN.

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On Thursday, November 19, while returning from China aboard Air Force One, President Trump called the meeting that his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were holding in Berlin with a group of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"putin wants to end the war, he wants to make a deal, he is tired of this," Trump said, according to those present.

Rather than turning his historic trilateral summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and kremlin leader vladimir putin into a modern-day Yalta Conference, as some European and Ukrainian officials feared, Trump tried to use it to advance his efforts to bring peace to Europe.

Trump met with putin on Thursday on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen. Their meeting was not originally scheduled, but Trump wanted to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine directly with the kremlin leader, a U.S. official said.

"Who is he? He is my friend," Trump said when he entered the negotiating room, where putin was waiting.

Later that day, Witkoff and Kushner told European leaders in Berlin that Trump had pressured putin to make progress in the peace talks, telling the Russian leader that now was the time to reach a deal, according to the European official.

Trump also asked Xi to help him end the war during their bilateral meeting, the publication reports.

"He sent both of them [putin and Xi] a very clear signal about his desire for peace and would like to engage very actively with both of them to achieve it," Kushner said at a press conference on Thursday.

When Trump concluded his meetings in China and returned to Washington, his envoys began talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

Kushner and Witkoff tried to assure the group that Trump did not intend to make a deal with putin over their heads.

"President Trump wants to make a deal with Europe on his side. He does not seek to impose something unilaterally," Kushner said.

Shortly afterward, when Trump called to brief the European leaders, he urged them to engage directly with putin.

"Friedrich, you can call putin, and that will help make a deal," Trump said, referring to the German chancellor.

Trump added: "Xi respects Zelenskyy. putin is ready to make a deal. Zelenskyy can do a lot."

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A European official said that "the talks in Berlin were substantive, unlike the summit in Shenzhen, which was largely symbolic."

"We believe that we have good coordination between the U.S. and Europe," the European official said.

One of the key U.S. objectives at present is Europe’s direct participation in the peace talks between russia and Ukraine. At the same time, U.S. officials also want Europe to participate in talks with russia on a new European-Russian security agreement.

putin stated publicly for the first time on Thursday that he was open to allowing Europeans to participate in peace talks with Ukraine.

"We understand that it is pointless to discuss security issues, including those in Europe, without them," he said at a press conference after meeting with Trump. putin added that russia needed to understand what the Europeans were prepared to bring to the talks.

putin also stated that he was ready to present an updated proposal for a security agreement with Europe. "Life is changing, so there is no point in returning to the geopolitical realities of the 1990s," he said.

After the leaders’ meeting in Berlin, Kushner and Witkoff spoke for several more hours with Zelenskyy and national security advisers from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland, as well as senior EU and NATO officials.

The group coordinated its actions ahead of the next round of negotiations with the Russians, possibly next week - the publication states.

A European official said that the group is skeptical about whether Russia will allow Europe to participate in the peace talks.

U.S. officials said that their goal is to get the Europeans and Russians to start talking to each other.

"We will also go back and convey to the Russians that we see strength, unity, and commitment [in Europe], but we also see a genuine desire for peace," Kushner said. "And I think we are working hard to get organized and provide the best chances of achieving it."

Trump is "open" to Ukraine getting guarantees similar to those under Article 5 of NATO - Kushner