Mykolenko sets record for most Premier League appearances among Ukrainian footballers

Everton and Ukraine national team defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has set a new record for the number of appearances in the English Premier League among Ukrainian footballers. He has 151 matches to his name, UNN reports.

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In this statistic, Mykolenko surpassed Oleksandr Zinchenko, who made 150 appearances.

The Ukrainian defender has played for Everton since January 2022, when he joined the English club from Dynamo Kyiv.

Mykolenko's career in England

After joining Everton, Mykolenko gradually established himself in the team's starting lineup and became one of the key players in the defense.

Before moving to England, the footballer played for Dynamo Kyiv, with whom he won the Ukrainian championship and competed in European tournaments.

Mykolenko is also regularly called up to the Ukraine national team, with which he has participated in international tournaments.

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