“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions League

The main stage of the Champions League is rapidly approaching its halfway point. On Tuesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 4, the Matchday 4 fixtures will take place, which could significantly alter the balance of power in the standings. Fans can look forward to Shakhtar Donetsk facing Sporting Lisbon, while Atlético will test Bayern Munich, with the Ballon d’Or winner leading the attack, writes UNN.

"Shakhtar" vs. "Sporting"

On Tuesday, November 3, at 19:45, Shakhtar Donetsk, who are 17th after three matchdays, will face Sporting Lisbon, who are in 12th place.

"Shakhtar" earned one victory against Greece’s AEK, drew with PSV, and in the third matchday lost to Inter Milan despite having a numerical advantage.

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Sporting, meanwhile, have earned two victories and lost once — to LASK. The match will take place in London at Stamford Bridge, and it will be possible to watch it on the Megogo service.

The teams have met only twice — in the 2008/2009 Champions League season. On both occasions, the Portuguese side celebrated victory, winning 1:0 each time. Bookmakers favor Sporting in this matchup, with odds of 2 for a victory. The odds for a Shakhtar victory are 3.6, and 3.8 for a draw.

"We are very happy to play here tomorrow. The way we are playing and the condition we are in are what we need to continue. We will do everything to win tomorrow, but if we do not manage to win, it is important not to lose. We know Sporting’s strength and achievements, we have great respect for this club and, of course, we will give more than 100 percent. We must do this in every episode. In our previous Champions League match against Inter, we showed a good performance, and now we are fully ready for the meeting with Sporting," Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan said before the match.

Matchday 4 schedule

In addition to Shakhtar, Galatasaray will play Stuttgart at 19:45. The following matches will take place at 22:00:

“Atlético” - “Bayern Munich”;

“Barcelona” - “Aston Villa”;

“Bodø/Glimt” - “Lille”;

“Manchester United” - “Roma”;

“Feyenoord” - “Inter”.

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Also on Tuesday, LASK will play Slovan, for whom Danylo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych play, while Villarreal will face Illia Zabarnyi’s PSG.

The second matchday will begin with the matches Fenerbahçe - Liverpool and AEK - Andriy Lunin’s Real Madrid. The games will start at 19:45.

At 22:00, Borussia will face Betis, Viking will meet Sabah, Lens will play Como, Porto will face Napoli, PSV will play Brugge, Leipzig will take on Manchester City, and Nazariy Domchak’s Slavia will face Arsenal.

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