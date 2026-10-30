Sudakov scored a brilliant goal to send "Benfica" into the Portuguese Cup semi-finals

Ukrainian attacking midfielder Heorhii Sudakov scored a spectacular goal in a match for "Benfica" and helped his club defeat "Gil Vicente" in the Portuguese Cup quarterfinal. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 40th minute of the game, Sudakov's spectacular shot sent the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the penalty area, doubling the Lisbon side's lead.

As a result, the game ended 4:1 in favor of "Benfica".

It should be added that this goal was Sudakov's second for the "Eagles." The Ukrainian scored both goals in his last four matches after returning to the field following an injury.

Previously

Earlier this month, Ukrainian midfielder of Portugal's "Benfica" Heorhii Sudakov scored in the eighth-round league match against "Vitória Guimarães."

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