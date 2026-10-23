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Ukrainian Tutierov scores his debut goal for "Sunderland" in the Europa League – how other Ukrainians performed in European competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Timur Tutierov scored his debut goal for «Sunderland» in the match against «Lech», which ended in a 1:1 draw. Oleksandr Romanchuk helped «Universitatea» win.

Ukrainian Tutierov scores his debut goal for "Sunderland" in the Europa League – how other Ukrainians performed in European competitions

Ukrainian striker Timur Tuterov scored his first goal for English side "Sunderland's" first team in their third-round Europa League match against Poland's "Lech." Defender Oleksandr Romanchuk also made his mark in European competition on October 22, helping Romanian side "Universitatea" to victory. UNN reports.

Details

Tuterov, 21, opened the scoring in the second minute of the away match in Poznań. After a mistake by "Lech" defender Nilson Angulo intercepted the ball and crossed into the penalty area, where the Ukrainian forward headed it into the net to make it 0–1.

For Tuterov, this was his fourth match for "Sunderland's" first team and his first goal contribution. However, the English club could not hold on to its lead. In the 70th minute, Bengtsson equalized, and the match ended in a 1–1 draw.

How the other Ukrainians fared in the Europa League and Conference League

In the second round of the Conference League, Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Romanchuk started for Romanian side "Universitatea" Craiova, which defeated Andorran club "Inter Escaldes" 3–1.

Romanchuk had a chance to score but did not register a goal or assist and received a yellow card. Thanks to the victory, his team consolidated its place among the tournament's top eight in the standings.

Among the other Ukrainian footballers playing for foreign clubs, "Benfica" representatives Anatoliy Trubin and Heorhiy Sudakov, as well as "Olympiacos" striker Roman Yaremchuk, also featured in the evening Europa League programme.

"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches22.10.26, 00:03 • 11310 views

Stepan Haftko

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