"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" lost 0:1 to Milan's "Inter" on October 21 in the third round of the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. The Ukrainian club suffered its first defeat in this year's tournament, reports UNN.

Details

The Donetsk side played away against the Italian powerhouse. The teams displayed an approximately even game, creating dangerous chances near each other's goals; however, the decisive strike was delivered by the hosts.

During the match, one of "Inter"'s footballers received a red card. Despite being down a player, the Milan side managed to score the only goal of the match just a few minutes after the dismissal. "Shakhtar" attacked actively in response, but the Italian team's goalkeeper saved several exceptionally dangerous shots by the Ukrainians.

Results of other Champions League matches

One of the biggest surprises of the matchday was English "Manchester United"'s heavy 1:4 defeat by Italian side "Como". Turkey's "Galatasaray" also secured a convincing away victory, defeating French side "Lille" 4:2.

Madrid's "Real" thrashed German side "RB Leipzig" 4:1, while Munich's "Bayern" and London's "Arsenal" drew 2:2. England's "Aston Villa" defeated Norway's "Viking" 3:1.

Other results of the October 21 matches:

- "Brugge" – "Lens" – 3:0.

- "Real Betis" – "Feyenoord" – 1:0.

- "Sporting" – LASK – 2:3.

PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match results