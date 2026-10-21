PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match results

The latest round of the Champions League featured high-scoring matches, including French side PSG’s 4:2 victory over "Barcelona," a resounding win for "Manchester City," and a challenging match between "Napoli" and Norway’s "Bodø/Glimt." The tournament match data provide the results, UNN reports.

Details

One of the central clashes was the meeting between PSG and "Barcelona." The Parisian club scored four goals, while the Catalans responded with two. The match ended in a 4:2 victory for the French team.

England’s "Manchester City" confidently defeated Greek side AEK Athens 5:1. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s "Borussia" secured an away victory over Azerbaijan’s "Sabah" by a score of 2:1.

"Napoli" and "Liverpool" win high-scoring matches

Italy’s "Napoli" defeated "Bodø/Glimt" 4:3. The match between "Liverpool" and Spain’s "Villarreal" was no less tense, with the English side securing an identical 4:3 victory.

Italy’s "Roma" thrashed Bratislava’s "Slovan" 4:0. Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ PSV narrowly defeated Portugal’s "Porto" 1:0.

Turkey’s "Fenerbahçe" and Prague’s "Slavia" could not determine a winner, ending their meeting in a 2:2 draw. Germany’s "Stuttgart" and Madrid’s "Atlético" also played to a draw, 1:1.

In total, the teams scored 44 goals in the nine completed matches. The highest-scoring encounters were "Napoli"’s match against "Bodø/Glimt" and "Liverpool"’s match against "Villarreal"—seven goals each.

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