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"Shakhtar" vs. "Inter," "PSG" vs. "Barcelona," "Bayern" vs. "Arsenal" - preview of Matchday 3 of the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The third-matchday games of the Champions League will take place on October 20–21. "Shakhtar" will play "Inter" away, while "PSG" will face "Barcelona."

"Shakhtar" vs. "Inter," "PSG" vs. "Barcelona," "Bayern" vs. "Arsenal" - preview of Matchday 3 of the Champions League

On Tuesday, October 20, the third round of the 2026/2027 Champions League season kicks off, offering fans plenty of exciting matches. In particular, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" will face "Inter", Illia Zabarnyi's "PSG" will take on "Barcelona", while "Bayern" will play "Arsenal", seeking revenge for their defeat in the group stage of the Champions League last season, reports UNN.

Third-round match schedule 

The third round will begin on Tuesday, October 20, with "Sabah" facing "Borussia" and "Fenerbahçe" taking on Nazar Domchak's "Slavia Prague". Both matches are scheduled to start at 19:45. 

At 22:00, the following pairs will play: England's "Liverpool" will face Spain's "Villarreal"; England's "Manchester City" will meet Oleksandr Zubkov's Greek "AEK"; Italy's "Napoli" will play Norway's "Bodø/Glimt"; the Netherlands' "PSV" will visit Portugal's "Porto"; Germany's "Stuttgart" will face Madrid's "Atlético"; Illia Zabarnyi's French "PSG" will meet Catalan side "Barcelona"; and Slovakia's "Slovan", featuring Danylo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych, will visit Italy's "Roma". 

He scored more in one match than in his last six games combined – Barcola named the Champions League Player of the Matchday15.10.26, 17:50 • 4054 views

The next matchday, on Wednesday, October 21, will begin with Italy's "Como" facing England's "Manchester United", while France's "Lille" will host "Galatasaray". Both matches will start at 19:45. 

Then, at 22:00, fans will be treated to equally intriguing encounters: England's "Aston Villa" will host the sensational Norwegian side "Viking"; Munich's "Bayern" will seek revenge for last season's defeat by London-based "Arsenal"; Spain's "Betis" will face the Netherlands' "Feyenoord"; Belgium's "Club Brugge" will play France's "Lens"; Andriy Lunin's Madrid "Real" will host "RB Leipzig"; and Portugal's "Sporting" will face Austria's "LASK". 

Ukrainian clubs' participation in the tournament

Following their victory over "AEK" in the second round, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" will face Italy's "Inter" in the third round. The away match for the "Miners" will begin at 22:00. 

The match will be broadcast on the Megogo media service. Currently, "Shakhtar" are 11th in the standings, while "Inter" are in 29th place; however, bookmakers consider the Italian champions the clear favorites for the upcoming match. A win for the "Nerazzurri" is priced at 1.21. A draw - 7.00. A "Shakhtar" victory - 11.00.

Overall, the teams have met seven times, with the head-to-head statistics favoring the Italians - "Inter" have three victories, while "Shakhtar" have none. 

"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matches15.10.26, 00:01 • 14520 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Shakhtar (Donetsk)