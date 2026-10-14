"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matches

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" secured their first victory in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League season, defeating Greece's AEK 3–1. Thus, the Ukrainian club ended a winless streak in Europe's most prestigious club tournament that had lasted since January 22, 2025, when the "Miners" defeated France's "Brest". This was reported by UNN.

Details

The match began unsuccessfully for the Donetsk side—the AEK players opened the scoring first. However, in the 34th minute, Pedrinho converted a penalty to restore parity. For a long time, the teams were unable to determine the stronger side, and the outcome came at the end of the second half.

In the 80th minute, Vinícius Tobias put "Shakhtar" ahead after a cross that the opposing goalkeeper failed to deal with. Then, in the 86th minute, Gleiker Mendoza set the final score—3–1 in favor of the Ukrainian team.

"Shakhtar" climbed the standings, while Europe's giants produced a goal-filled evening

After two matches, "Shakhtar" have four points and have risen to 11th place in the overall Champions League standings. In the first round, the Donetsk side drew away against the Netherlands' PSV. The Ukrainian club's next opponent will be Milan's "Inter", whom the "Miners" will face in Italy.

The other matches on October 14 also produced plenty of goals. England's "Liverpool" defeated Austria's LASK 6–3, while "Aston Villa" thrashed Turkey's "Fenerbahçe" 6–0. France's PSG defeated "Manchester City" 4–2, while Madrid's "Real" secured a hard-fought victory over "Roma" 4–3.

The Netherlands' "Feyenoord" defeated Italy's "Como" 3–2, Germany's "Stuttgart" beat Slovakia's "Slovan" 3–0, and Norway's "Bodø/Glimt" narrowly defeated Dortmund's "Borussia" 1–0. The "Betis"–"Porto" match ended 3-2 in favor of the Spanish side.

Ukraine defeated Slovakia and reached the final of the 2027 Women's World Cup playoff