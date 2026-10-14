"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matches

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
09:01 PM • 630 views
"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matchesPhoto
08:44 PM • 2234 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
07:43 PM • 8394 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
07:25 PM • 10041 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.
07:17 PM • 9692 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
06:15 PM • 29864 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 22556 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 25569 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
05:10 PM • 26767 views
Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 25888 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.6m/s
69%
757mm
Popular news
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 65275 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 47582 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - DombrovskisOctober 14, 12:15 PM • 23584 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”October 14, 12:59 PM • 26273 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 22295 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 29865 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 47632 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 65324 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 79178 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 91983 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
London
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire09:05 PM • 76 views
"Roof of Europe" has shrunk — Mont Blanc lost more than a metre in height in a year07:33 PM • 2850 views
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 10204 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 22328 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are respondingOctober 14, 02:48 PM • 20444 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
Falcon 9
YouTube

"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Shakhtar defeated AEK 3–1 to secure their first victory in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League season. The Donetsk side now have 4 points.

"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matches

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" secured their first victory in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League season, defeating Greece's AEK 3–1. Thus, the Ukrainian club ended a winless streak in Europe's most prestigious club tournament that had lasted since January 22, 2025, when the "Miners" defeated France's "Brest". This was reported by UNN.

Details

The match began unsuccessfully for the Donetsk side—the AEK players opened the scoring first. However, in the 34th minute, Pedrinho converted a penalty to restore parity. For a long time, the teams were unable to determine the stronger side, and the outcome came at the end of the second half.

In the 80th minute, Vinícius Tobias put "Shakhtar" ahead after a cross that the opposing goalkeeper failed to deal with. Then, in the 86th minute, Gleiker Mendoza set the final score—3–1 in favor of the Ukrainian team.

"Shakhtar" climbed the standings, while Europe's giants produced a goal-filled evening

After two matches, "Shakhtar" have four points and have risen to 11th place in the overall Champions League standings. In the first round, the Donetsk side drew away against the Netherlands' PSV. The Ukrainian club's next opponent will be Milan's "Inter", whom the "Miners" will face in Italy.

The other matches on October 14 also produced plenty of goals. England's "Liverpool" defeated Austria's LASK 6–3, while "Aston Villa" thrashed Turkey's "Fenerbahçe" 6–0. France's PSG defeated "Manchester City" 4–2, while Madrid's "Real" secured a hard-fought victory over "Roma" 4–3.

The Netherlands' "Feyenoord" defeated Italy's "Como" 3–2, Germany's "Stuttgart" beat Slovakia's "Slovan" 3–0, and Norway's "Bodø/Glimt" narrowly defeated Dortmund's "Borussia" 1–0. The "Betis"–"Porto" match ended 3-2 in favor of the Spanish side.

Ukraine defeated Slovakia and reached the final of the 2027 Women's World Cup playoff14.10.26, 03:23 • 4826 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
2026 FIFA World Cup