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Ukraine defeated Slovakia and reached the final of the 2027 Women's World Cup playoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Ukraine women's national team defeated Slovakia 1–0 thanks to a goal by Veronika Andrukhiv. In the playoff final, Ukraine will face Greece or England.

Ukraine defeated Slovakia and reached the final of the 2027 Women's World Cup playoff

Ukraine's women's national football team defeated Slovakia in the second leg of the 2027 World Cup qualifying playoff. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Veronika Andrukhiv scored the only goal of the tie in the final minute of the first half. Thus, the match ended 1–0 in favor of the "blue and yellow".

It should be added that in the final of the qualifying playoff, the Ukrainians will face the winner of the Greece–England tie. The two-legged final qualifying round will take place from November 26 to December 5.

Previously

Ukraine's women's national beach soccer team finished third at the international Mundialito Beach Soccer 2026 tournament. In their final match, Yurii Klymenko's side defeated Italy 5–0.

Ukraine's women's tennis team won the "silver" at the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time28.09.26, 10:49 • 4078 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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