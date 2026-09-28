Ukraine's women's tennis team won the "silver" at the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time

Photo: t.me/nocukraine

Ukraine's women's tennis team won silver medals at the Billie Jean King Cup. UNN reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine's women's tennis team played in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in its history — the largest international team competition in women's tennis.

The national team squad for the tournament included Elina Svitolina, Anhelina Kalinina, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Kateryna Zavatska. The team captain is Illia Marchenko.

Anhelina Kalinina was the first to take the court, facing Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova. The Ukrainian lost to the world's eighth-ranked player in two sets — 0:2 (2:6, 3:6).

In the next match, Elina Svitolina played against Linda Noskova, the world's sixth-ranked player. In a tense contest, the Czech tennis player celebrated victory — 0:2 (3:6, 6:7).

Thus, the final score of the tie was 0:2 in favor of the Czech Republic: the Ukrainian team finished the tournament with the best result in the history of its appearances, winning the "silver" at the Billie Jean King Cup — the NOC emphasized.

What’s next

Next season, the Ukrainian tennis players will once again begin their participation in the competition from the qualifying stage and will compete for a place in the final stage of the tournament.

The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time in history