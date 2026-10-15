Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola, who scored a hat-trick against LASK, has been named the best player of the second round of the Champions League, UNN reports.

Details

"The hero who scored a hat-trick, Barcola, has been named the player of the week," the statement said.

In the second round of the Champions League, Liverpool faced Austrian side LASK. The match ended in favor of the Merseyside club, 6:3. Bradley Barcola scored three goals, while Ronald Araújo, Lewis Koumas and Jeremie Frimpong scored one each.

Robert Ljubičić scored for LASK, while Florian Flecker scored twice. Interestingly, LASK's former Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih defender Ivan Dibango recorded a hat-trick of assists; he left the Ukrainian club amid a scandal.

In May, it was reported that the team's defender spent the night in the accounting department, demanding that his outstanding wages for several months be paid.

It is worth noting that Barcola joined Liverpool this season from French club PSG, for which Illia Zabarnyi plays. The Reds paid €125 million for the Frenchman. Barcola has made seven appearances for Liverpool and had not recorded any goal contributions before the match against LASK.

Update

Donetsk's Shakhtar secured their first victory in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League, defeating Greece's AEK 3:1. Thus, the Ukrainian club ended its winless run in Europe's most prestigious club competition, which had lasted since January 22, 2025, when the Miners defeated French side Brest.