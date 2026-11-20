Russian occupying forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector are facing ever-greater problems with the supply of ammunition and fuel after the Crimean Bridge ceased operating. The main military cargo flows have been redirected to a land route, where vehicle losses are increasing. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement, UNN writes.

Details

According to information from the movement's agents operating in one of the units of the Russian "Dnipro" group of forces, army trucks and supply vehicles are being destroyed increasingly often on the R-280 "Novorossiya" highway.

After the Crimean Bridge was shut down, the Russian command redirected the main flow of military cargo for the Zaporizhzhia sector along this route. As a result, the road became overloaded.

Russian servicemen complain about vehicle losses

One of the occupiers told "ATESH" agents that military equipment is forced to move in large convoys that are difficult to conceal.

After the bridge was shut down, the entire flow was sent along one highway. The vehicles move in convoys, and there is nowhere to hide. As a result, vehicle losses are increasing every day, while ammunition and fuel are arriving with major disruptions – the partisans quote the serviceman as saying.

"ATESH" emphasizes that dependence on a single route makes Russian logistics more vulnerable. Any disruptions on the highway directly affect the supply of occupying units on the front line.

The partisans said they continue to track the movement of Russian military equipment and pass the collected information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

A clear warning and a sign of Russia's weakness — Merz on the damage to the Crimean Bridge