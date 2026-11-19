On November 20, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On November 20, electricity restrictions will be introduced for industry and all consumers. The outages will last 2–12 hours.
Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that 0.5 to 3 groups are planned to be disconnected, UNN reports.
How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 20:
• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;
• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3 groups).
It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from 2 to 12 hours.
The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible
Russia attacked substations in three regions - where emergency blackouts are in effect and there is no electricity19.11.26, 11:31 • 4010 views