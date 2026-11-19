Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours, including overnight, striking substations in three regions. Power outages caused by Russian strikes are affecting five regions, while emergency outages are in effect in four. This was reported on November 19 by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure, civilian enterprises, and residential buildings overnight. Destruction was recorded in twelve regions. Electricity substations were attacked in the Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv regions - Koretskyi reported on social media.

Ukrenergo said that "over the past 24 hours, the Russians continued attacks on generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution systems." "As a result of the shelling, as of this morning, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions remain without power. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore electricity to consumers," Ukrenergo stated.

"Due to damage to energy equipment in the Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, emergency outages are currently being implemented," the NPC reported.

According to Ukrenergo, restrictions are being imposed in some regions through the end of the day:

for industry — capacity limitation schedules;

for all consumer categories — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3 groups).

The Ministry of Energy reported that in the Chernihiv region, an energy workers’ crew came under enemy attack twice while performing its duties. There were no casualties. Naftogaz said that the Russians had again attacked gas workers from the Naftogaz Group. "This time, it was an emergency crew in the Kharkiv region. Yesterday evening in Chuhuiv, our employees arrived at a residential building in response to a call. At that moment, shelling began. The crew’s driver was wounded. He underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition. This is already the third such incident in several days. Two of our colleagues were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked a service facility where gas workers are employed and damaged special-purpose vehicles," the company reported.

According to the Prime Minister, "the enemy struck agricultural enterprises in four regions at once." "Russia is deliberately striking the economy — what provides people with jobs and generates budget revenues," he said.

"Residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, the Kharkiv region, the Cherkasy region, and the Donetsk region also came under attack. Eight people were wounded. One person was killed in the Chernihiv region," the Prime Minister reported.

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